Fallout art director Leonard Boyarsky joins Obsidian

Could Tyranny be in need of a legendary world designer?

Leonard Boyarsky, art director for the original Fallout, project lead on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines and lead world designer for Diablo 3, has left Blizzard to join Obsidian. Boyarsky is the man responsible for Fallout's unmistakable brand of retrofuturism, and the move reunites him with Fallout's lead programmer Tim Cain.

Cain hinted at the move in a Facebook post (confirmed by Tweet) which, typically, doesn't mention what Boyarsky is up to. At an informed guess, I'd say he'll weigh-in on Obsidian's newly announced RPG, Tyranny, in which the bad guys have won—and you're one of them.