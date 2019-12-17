Pick up this Logitech gaming keyboard for just £24

If you're in the market for a cheap gaming keyboard (and don't much care for the mechanical variety) or even if you're looking for last-minute stocking fillers, the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard is currently £23.99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen it, and though the listing suggests a saving of £36, closer to £20 would be more accurate. Still, it's not a bad deal, assuming you're not dead set on owning the latest, groundbreaking keyboard.

And while the Logitech G213 isn't the newest model on the block by any stretch, it does offer the flashy—and customisable—RGB lighting we're used to seeing on our peripherals. It has a slim build and integrated palm rests and in place of mechanical keys, the G213 uses 'performance tuned keys' which Logitech says "brings together the tactile feel and gaming-grade performance". They're mech-dome keys, but feel a tad more responsive than an off-the-shelf keyboard from Staples.

The G213 Prodigy claims to be spill-resistant too, though I wouldn't like to place bets on how many mugs of coffee it can go up against.

