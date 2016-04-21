PC Hardware: The Ultimate Guide 2016

Our latest hardware special is out now in the UK! Whether you're building a new rig or upgrading your current one, we've got something for you. Find guides to everything from building your first PC to overclocking your GPU, a features section dedicated to virtual reality, and a huge reviews roundup featuring every crucial PC component.
Inside:
- 10-page illustrated guide to building a PC from scratch.
- Hardware buyer's guide for every price range.
- Overclock your Skylake CPU.
- A guide to overclocking your graphics card.
- Awesome case mods and how to build them.
- An exclusive look inside Oculus HQ along with our review of the Oculus Rift.
- Get ready for VR, from your room to your rig.
- The latest on VR benchmarking tech.
- The best software for your VR-ready rig.
- Get the most out of Windows 10.
- Reviews of CPUs, motherboards, GPUs, SSDs, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and more.