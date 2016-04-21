Popular

PC Hardware: The Ultimate Guide 2016

By

Hardware

Our latest hardware special is out now in the UK! Whether you're building a new rig or upgrading your current one, we've got something for you. Find guides to everything from building your first PC to overclocking your GPU, a features section dedicated to virtual reality, and a huge reviews roundup featuring every crucial PC component.

You can snatch a copy off the shelves, order direct from My Favourite Magazines or get it on your many devices through Google Play, the App Store or Zinio the minute they update.

Inside:

  • 10-page illustrated guide to building a PC from scratch.
  • Hardware buyer's guide for every price range.
  • Overclock your Skylake CPU.
  • A guide to overclocking your graphics card.
  • Awesome case mods and how to build them.
  • An exclusive look inside Oculus HQ along with our review of the Oculus Rift.
  • Get ready for VR, from your room to your rig.
  • The latest on VR benchmarking tech.
  • The best software for your VR-ready rig.
  • Get the most out of Windows 10.
  • Reviews of CPUs, motherboards, GPUs, SSDs, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and more.

Hardware big

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments