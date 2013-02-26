PC Gamer US Podcast #345 - Does PS4 Even Lift?

This week, Tyler, Omri, and roguish host/space cowboy T.J. discuss whether or not Sony's PS4 announcement is relevant to PC gamers. And if it is, how relevant is it, really ? Also, Nvidia's GTX Titan card, the return of Blizzcon, Crysis 3, and BioShock Infinite.

Plus listener questions and playlists, on a short but sweet PC Gamer Podcast 345: Does PS4 Even Lift?

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Email an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@asatj (T.J. Hafer)

@omripettite (Omri Petitte)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)