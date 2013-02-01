PC Gamer US Podcast #342 - Canadian Hands

After a few opportunities to dig into SimCity, Tyler, Evan, and Omri share their impressions of the game so far and reflect further on the expected impact of the city size restriction . Beyond that, we talk over the effect of THQ's closure , whether Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PC, and answer listener questions on voice acting and AI in RPGs.

