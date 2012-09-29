PC Gamer US Podcast #331 - Osbornderlands

Logan, Evan, Omri, and T.J. join forces with special guest and PC Gamer Podcast veteran Chuck Osborn to spray and pray their way through the gaming news of the day. Is Mists of Pandaria worth your time if you've fallen out of love with World of Warcraft? Is Windows 8 really as disastrous as Notch and Gabe seem to think it is ? What is it about Borderlands 2 that earns it such universal praise? Has one Unreal Tournament 2004 bot heralded the early coming of the machine apocalypse? Have we presented enough thought-provoking questions to get you to listen to the freaking podcast already?

The last you can only answer yourself, but we've got the rest covered in PC Gamer Podcast 331: Osbornderlands!

