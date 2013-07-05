PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 93 - Final Tangent

Almost all of the team converge for the final episode of the PC Gamer UK podcast. Chris, Graham, Rich, Tom and Phil discuss a great many indie games, Company of Heroes 2, Sleeping Dogs, and answer your questions from Twitter. Join us for one last wild tangent.
Our US team will continue to produce their podcast , so this isn't the end of PC Gamer in audio form - but it is goodbye from us. As I say at the end of the episode, I've loved doing this and I've appreciated hearing from everybody who enjoyed the cast over the year I've been running it. We're looking into alternatives, and if you follow us on Twitter we'll hopefully have something for you soon.
Graham - @Gonnas
Chris - @CThursten
Rich - @richmcc
Tom - @pcgludo
Phil - @octaeder
You can download the MP3 directly if you like, and find all of our prior episodes on iTunes . Here's the YouTube version .
Show notes
- Rich's moustache is briefly visible in this Vine .
- Rich's Company of Heroes 2 review .
- Chris has been playing Imscared , and also recommends Hide .
- That Creepypasta Morrowind story . Warning! It's spooooooky.
- Zafehouse Diaries , a game that - to be fair - should have been called Zafehouze DiarZ.
- Nope, I've still got no idea where Rich's Wagner metaphor was going.
- I got the URL for our new Planetside 2 website entirely wrong. It's pcgps2.enjin.com .
- Slave of God , Increpare's clubbing sim.
- My open letter to the internet regarding the Half-Life 3 joke.
- The Saints Row 4 E3 trailer .
- ...and that's that. Thanks for listening, for sending us questions, and for sticking with us over 93 episodes. I've had the time of my life. Nobody puts podcat in the corner .