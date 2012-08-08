PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 73 - Hammer vs. Deer

This week Owen, Chris and Tom Senior discuss the Source 2 rumours, SW:TOR free-to-play, the decline in WoW subscriptions and their very real and surprisingly detailed fear of vomiting uncontrollably while using the Oculus Rift. Also featuring the Steam charts, Skyrim, The Walking Dead adventure games, and your questions from Twitter.

Download the MP3 below, subscribe , or find our older podcasts here .

