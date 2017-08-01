PC Gamer UK Podcast 50: Other cities are available

Samuel and the returning (finally) Andy Kelly yammer about Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the name of which Samuel forgot, which is highly embarrassing. In a quiet time for big releases, they also touch upon The Sexy Brutale, Resident Evil 7 and Mad Max, the latter of which Andy has slowly become obsessed with.
Download: Episode 50: Other cities are available. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.
Discussed: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, The Sexy Brutale, Night in the Woods, Resident Evil 7, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Mad Max
The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us , or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from Wolfenstein: The New Order.