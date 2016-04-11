PC Gamer UK Podcast 005: Quantum Break, Dark Souls III

Take a left at the road of disappointment, past the TV actor with the inconsistent frame rate. Hang a right onto the bridge of disenchantment, stopping only to acknowledge the distant giant. Up the hill of chagrin you'll see many a chef toiling through adversity. Pay them no heed, for you have reached your final destination: the Gazebo of Despair.

Grab Episode 005: The Gazebo of Despair directly here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Quantum Break, Dark Souls III, Overcooked, Scanner Sombre, Wrong Wire, Frozen Synapse 2, Tokyo 42, Enter The Gungeon, Seinfeld: Isolation.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Tom Senior, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly.

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

Music this week is from Final Fantasy VII, to make Sam shed a tear.