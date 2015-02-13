PC Gamer UK March issue: Just Cause 3

With so many features packed into the latest issue of PC Gamer UK, something was bound to burst out. And wouldn't you know it, it's Rico Rodriguez. The protagonist of that most video games of video games, Just Cause 3, is also the cover star of our March issue. Andy grappled into Avalanche HQ and nabbed all the info he could find about the absurd action sequel, turning that intel into our 8-page lead feature.

We didn't stop there. Also in this issue: Joe Donnelly talks to the makers of Enderal, the most ambitious Skyrim mod to-date; Chris delves into the world of competitive Smite; Andy experiences the Dark-Souls-meets-Shadow-of-Colossus world of Titan Souls; Joe Skrebels takes a fresh look at Battlefield: Hardline; and Tim Stone runs through the 20 best wargames. Video Games!

And what is video games if not wizards? That's why we're also giving away a free Steam key for Avencast: Rise of the Mage. The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Read on for a look at the subs cover, and a round-up of the features to be found in issue 276.

This month we...

Experience the audacious action of Just Cause 3.

Catch up with the progress of The Witcher 3, Magicka 2, Cities: Skylines, Heroes of the Storm, Grand Ages: Medieval, Project CARS and H1Z1.

Interview the creators of ambitious Skyrim mod Enderal: The Shards of Order

Follow the rise of Titan through the Smite World Championship

Ask Tim Stone for his picks of the Top 20 Wargames

Play cops and robbers with Battlefield: Hardline

Experience the beautiful, boss-filled world of Titan Souls.

Review Elite: Dangerous, Grey Goo, Grim Fandango Remastered, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Warhammer 40K: Armageddon, Resident Evil HD Remaster, Scrolls, Tengami, The Marvellous Miss Take, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell and Nuclear Throne.

Shout "MOTHERBOARDS!" while testing lots of motherboards

Ask Sam what he's doing to that ork in Now Playing

Wonder how much more we can fit into a single issue of a magazine

Do the Top 10 Free Downloads

Find out what Heartstone's been up to since launch

Revisit Dead Space, and then writes about Dead Space, and then somehow find room to print it in this issue

More, too. Bloody hell did we really make this thing in three weeks? What were we thinking?

OH GOD WE'VE GOT TO DO IT ALL AGAIN FOR NEXT MONTH