PC Gamer UK February issue: Prey

Sidestepping Dry January, Phil visited an alien-infested space station this month by way of Prey—Arkane's latest forthcoming immersive sim. Echoing the curious mix-and-match approach to surviving dystopia best demonstrated by BioShock, Phil chatted with the Dishonored developer about how players will explore Prey's interstellar setting, challenge its exotic ne'er-do-wells and, um, transform themselves into coffee mugs. Discover how that went in this month's cover story.

Elsewhere inside, Ben Tyrer has played Mass Effect: Andromeda and is dying to share the secrets of a galaxy not so far away. Our Great Games of 2017 is an exhaustive guide to this year's incoming releases, and what you should be getting excited about; while we also chat to a number of developers about what makes a great videogame villain.

Our selection of previews this month includes Mass Effect: Andromeda, For Honor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Nier: Automata, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and more. And as if that wasn't enough, this month's issue also comes packing a free Fractured Space Steam key Cadet Pack and PCG skin.

Issue 301 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for that fabulous Prey artwork). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is stunning:

This month: