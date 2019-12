Reboot the PC, Crysis 2, XCOM, and orphans: Emerging battered and scarred from a messy publishing delay that nearly saw us saying some things we're really not allowed to say yet, our new podcast is finally out.

Tim, Tom, Craig and Rich talk about how they'd reboot PC gaming, how combat works in Crysis 2's big city, why XCOM will be awesome, the surprising joy of Frozen Synapse, and why kids and war don't mix. One of the reasons, anyway. Grab the MP3 here , subscribe here .