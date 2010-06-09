- The pain and pleasure of Starcraft 2.
- More on the Doctor Who Adventure Games, and why they're PC only.
- Splinter Cell: Conviction's violent streak.
- Why the Brothers In Arms games were awesome.
- Modding Just Cause 2 to insanity.
- How a £500 PC can run Just Cause 2 at 1920x1200 and record full resolution video of everything you do while running at a steady 30 fps.
- Ode to the M60 in Battlefield Bad Company 2.
- What's up with Alan Wake.
- What games from the past we'd like to see remade.
- At the very end, with plenty of warning, we discuss the genius of Mass Effect 2's ending.
PC Gamer UK Podcast 40
See comments