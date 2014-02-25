In this week's episode, we talk all about Thief (read our review !), Wolfenstein: The New Order (read our preview !), lockpicking minigames, Broken Age, the Oculus Rift, and "focus" modes. Plus, we give our take on the end of Irrational (read our farewell ) and use the word "intrinsic" a whole bunch.

Hold 'F' to slow down time and listen to PC Gamer Podcast #373 - Hocus Focus Mode .

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@wesleyfenlon (Wes Fenlon)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@demiurge (Cory Banks)

Podcast theme by Ben Prunty .