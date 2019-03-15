PC Gamer is heading to GDC 2019 next week

Above: GDC 2018 (photo courtesy of GDC).

The 2019 Game Developers Conference is happening next week in San Francisco, and PC Gamer's US team will be there to attend panels, interview devs, and cover the big keynote presentations.

GDC is a place for developers to connect and share learnings, a place to job hunt for some, and a place for middleware companies to sell their (middle)wares. It's not like PAX in that it isn't fan-oriented, and it's also less consumer-facing than E3. While that means there are fewer big reveals, it's plenty interesting for other reasons.

Sometimes, there are big announcements—Valve announced SteamVR at GDC 2015—and we expect surprises like that this year, but what I enjoy most are the panels, during which developers talk about problems they've solved and their processes. Some are highly technical, while others discuss business and cultural issues, or the creative process. Last year, for instance, we learned that Nier: Automata was inspired by a Coca-Cola ad. There are also games to preview, including experimental stuff like this giant pair of scissors. It's a good time.

Here's a brief preview of what we expect from GDC 2019: