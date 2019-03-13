Jade Raymond has joined Google

Google is set to make its games industry splash at GDC next week, and ahead of that presentation, Jade Raymond has announced she will serve as a vice president at the company–presumably a vice president working on its games interests.

I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!March 12, 2019

Raymond worked at Ubisoft as a producer and then as an executive producer on the first two Assassin's Creed games, as well as Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Watch Dogs, before moving to Electronic Arts to work on several Star Wars projects. She left EA in October.

Tweeting the news today, Raymond didn't specify what she's the VP of, though when asked for clarification she responded with an eyewink emoji. That seems to suggest that she's the VP of a yet-to-be-announced wing of the company. It all makes sense.

Google will present its GDC keynote next week. Its recently been testing a game streaming service for which Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is up and running, and a patent filing recently emerged for a game controller notification system.

Here's the GDC keynote teaser video: