Larian is going to 'make new stuff' now that Divinity: Original Sin 2 is updated

Larian could probably tweak, fix, enhance, and otherwise append things to Divinity: Original Sin 2 for the next decade and still not be done with it, but now that the Definitive Edition is out (it's a free update on PC), studio founder Swen Vincke says it's time to move on to the next project.

“It’s not as if we didn’t talk about adding new quests or a new origin character [to Divinity: OS2]," said Vincke in an interview we published earlier today, "but we only have so much time in our lives and there’s only that many things we can make.”

“We’ve already put a lot of effort into improving what’s there. People forget that these are three-year endeavours for us, and when you think about your lifecycle, you start counting how many you can make. It’s not that many. That’s why we need to move on and make new stuff.”

I've just restarted Original Sin 2, and while I wouldn't mind seeing it improved forever (Larian says it'll continue to support it with patches), I'm awfully curious about what the studio is working on now. A new Divinity or Divinity-style game would complete the dismantling of my social life, but I'm willing to pay that price.

Presumably, whatever game is next for Larian has already been brewing, so it may not be too long before we get a peek. "Expect to hear a lot more from us once we’re ready to announce our new endeavors," said the studio in its final Divinity: OS2 Kickstarter update.