Payday 2: Hotline Miami DLC announced

Overkill has announced a Hotline Miami DLC update for Payday 2, being created in collaboration with the indie murder-'em-up's developer Dennaton Games. There's little to go on, besides a new live-action trailer. How the top-down jazz slaughter of Hotline Miami will work with the co-operative heists of Payday 2 isn't clear. Hopefully the connection will run deeper than some animal masks and an amazing soundtrack .

A Q&A about the release fails to provide much in the way of information. According to Overkill, the project exists because they "fucking love Hotline Miami," which is as good a reason as any. They do confirm that the DLC pack will contain a heist, and that "you'll find out about the rest come end of September."

Payday 2's Hotline Miami DLC is due out on 30 September.