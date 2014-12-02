PAX Australia is returning in 2015, and tickets are on sale now

This year's PAX Australia wrapped up only weeks ago, but here we are talking about the 2015 instalment. The convention will return to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 30 until November 1. I probably wouldn't bother drawing your attention to this so early if it weren't for the fact that tickets are on sale now. Given how quickly tickets sold last year, you'll probably need to sort your registration out quick smart if you mean to attend.

Tickets range AU$55 for individual days through to $150 for the whole long weekend. News of who and what will actually be at the festival is many months away, but judging by previous attendees (Ron Gilbert, Randy Pitchford etc) it'll be worthwhile, especially in event starved Australia.