Pathologic remake infects Kickstarter

Pathologic is now on Kickstarter. I've already explained why a remake of 2005 open-world adventure is a good thing, and now we're that one step closer to a game that could—if we're very lucky—do justice to Ice-Pick Lodge's weird, horrifying, innovative and ambitious debut. As you might expect, their pitch video is just the right amount of creepy.

"A mysterious and deadly disease breaks out in a remote town built upon old tanneries and butcheries," explains the Kickstarter page . "Whilst the disease can be identified by physical symptoms, its roots and origins remain mysterious. The disease is highly infectious and deadly. It affects the neural and the blood-circulating systems, crippling both body and mind."

You'll have 12 days to "cure" the town, and that timer forms the basis of what makes Pathologic so interesting. You can explore, talk to people and perform a variety of actions, but you can't be everywhere at once. You'll have to decide who to help and what to do on each day, and that will have consequences later down the line.

Ice-Pick Lodge are asking for $250,000 to make this remake a reality. The basic pledge to secure a copy of the game is $25, but early backers can get the same deal for $20. For more, head over to the Kickstarter page .