Pathologic 2 is coming in May

The remake (and and partial reconstruction) of disturbing adventure game Pathologic now has a release date. Pathologic 2 is coming to Steam May 23, 2019. There's a new trailer above giving you a glimpse of the creepy world and its sad and sickly inhabitants who you're trying to save in your role as a medic.

In Pathologic 2 you've got only 12 days to save a town stricken by the plague, and just to add to your to-do list, it's a survival game so you'll need to find time to eat, drink, and sleep as well. You can find it on Steam.