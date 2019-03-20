Pathfinder: Kingmaker free DLC lets you summon a sarlacc

If you've ever dreamed of having a pet sarlacc, Pathfinder: Kingmaker has you covered. Owlcat Games released some free DLC today, introducing a bunch of spells that let you summon various pits, including one that bears a striking resemblance to Tatooine's most famous resident.

As well as pits, you'll be able to cast Rift of Ruin, which opens up an extradimensional tear in reality, and Battering Blast, which lets you chuck a spiky ball of force at enemies. To get these new spells, you'll need to visit the arcane scroll merchant in your capital.

Dragon connoisseurs are all being taken care of, too, and next time you meet a chromatic or metallic dragon, you'll notice they've had a bit of a makeover. Well, they deserve it, what with all the adventurers constantly trying to murder them and steal their treasure.

You can also adopt a kitty, Tiger, who will follow your party around. Owlcat created Tiger in honour of a community contributor's cat, which they lost just before the game launched.

"As a token of our eternal gratitude for everything he contributed to the creation of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, we've recreated Tiger in the game so that he may roam with his human friend(s) once more," said Owlcat boss Oleg Shpilchevsky. Very sweet!

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is incredibly long and pretty tough, so I'm still working my way through it, but a sarlacc sounds like just what I need to start making some progress again.

The Arcane Unleashed DLC is out now.