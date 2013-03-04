Popular

Paradox to announce a new Magicka game during GDC

By

Paradox Interactive has told PC Gamer that it will be announcing something new related to Magicka for the PC during GDC later this month. We've been told it's not a port, and it's not more DLC (which Magicka already has a huge amount of on Steam.) The stars seem to point to a potential Magicka 2, or perhaps some kind of spin-off in the same universe, with different gameplay.

I got a look at Wizards of the Square Tablet at PDX Con, which was quickly discarded from my mind into the nearest Icelandic memory recycling bin when I heard it wouldn't be coming out for PC. Since we know it isn't that, it has to be a brand new title. One of the only other things we know is that there are some ex-DICE guys working on it, but we shouldn't expect something FPS-ey, despite the Battlefield pedigree.

We'll be in the GDC trenches to bring you more details from Paradox as soon as we can get our Frost/Fire Tentacles of Journalism on them in just a few weeks. What would you guys like to see out of a potential Magicka 2?

