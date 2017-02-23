Pamela release date set for Early Access

It's been close to a year since developer NVYVE last showed us moving pictures of forthcoming sci-fi survival horror game Pamela (or P.A.M.E.L.A., as it's stylised), but its latest short has reminded me why I'm looking forward to it. Named Downfall, the latest teaser marks its Steam Early Access launch date: March 9.

"Many believed that true utopia could not be achieved," starts the following trailer. "They were right." And with the tone set, a lone figure sprints down the corridor of what looks like a futuristic yet entirely ransacked hospital, before yielding to a limping shadowy being in the distance. Gulp.

If that tickles your fancy, be sure to check out Pamela's previous teasers. Here's the devs on what it's all about:

"P.A.M.E.L.A. begins as your character awakens from cryosleep in Eden, a fallen utopian city. Pamela, Eden’s lone AI overseer, provides information on how to survive within the city while bestowing amplified abilities upon the player. As you explore Eden, uncovering insights into the lives of individual citizens of Eden through discoverable data logs, you discover the tragic story behind the fall of Eden and learn about the way society used to function in this former utopia.

"Search the city for over 200 unique pieces of loot and resources, ranging from food to building materials and hi-tech weapons and upgrades, while using your hacking skills to unlock salvage containers or doors to access secret areas of the city."

Reliant on your wrist-mounted 'AARM UI' Pip-Boy-like device—which you'll spot in the trailer above - you'll learn more about your dystopian surrounds, as you scavenge, survive and make use of the game's freeform base-building system, all the while mindful of Eden's volatile Seeker droid security troupe.

The AI-gone-rogue premise is of course plentiful in the horror genre but with the System Shock remake now delayed into 2018, Pamela's Early Access guise may just fill that void. We'll find out either way soon, as it's due two weeks today on March 9.