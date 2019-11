Overwatch's newest hero, Wrecking Ball (also known as Hammond) has been playable on the PTR for a few weeks now. Today, we finally get to see all of the new hamster ball tank's skins.

Some highlights include a legendary skin inspired by Horizon Lunar Colony, the place where Hammond was experimented on and gained his intelligence, as well as a junker skin tied to his days in the Junkertown arena.

Here's all of his skins: