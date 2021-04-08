Get guaranteed legendary gear with this Outriders Legacy quest guide

Completing the Outriders Legacy quest is well worth your time, at least in terms of the quality of your gear. The problem is, you're going to need quite a chunk of time: Unlike the vast majority of the side quests in People Can Fly's looter-shooter, Legacy is quite the opposite of a short 'travel from A to kill person at B' affair. Its laundry list of tasks takes you to various areas in Enoch, some of which you may not have even unlocked when you start the mission.

On the other hand, you do have a guaranteed Outriders legendary gear reward if you spend the time ticking off the many objectives in the Outriders Wreckage Zone and Quarry areas. Plenty of us have found legendary armour and weapons tough to come by, especially in the game's early stages, so persist with this mission to beef up your Altered. Without further ado, here's how to complete the Outriders Legacy quest.

How to start the Outriders Legacy quest

When you first enter the Trench Town area of the game, this mission's start point is difficult to miss. In the base camp you should see a hanged person with a bag over their head and a note reading 'Outrider' pinned to them, if you missed the exclamation mark on your mini map. Triggering the quest will send you to speak to a person called Lucy, as you track down a hidden Outriders enclave.

From there you get the next quest step: 'Search for Monique in the Wreckage Zone'. If you've taken this mission on having only just arrived in Trench Town—likely after three-or-so hours—know that you'll need to progress with the main story for quite a while before you can access all the necessary areas. You can either do that, or find out everything you'll eventually have to do below. Just beware of spoilers as you do so.

Outriders Wreckage Zone/Quarry location: How to unlock the areas you need

You may need to progress the main story, because that's how the Wreckage Zone, Quarry, and other areas are unlocked. If you haven't heard of these areas yet, you'll need to park Legacy for a bit and focus on main story missions—you didn't think securing a guaranteed bit of legendary would be simple, did you?

Some players have been wondering if these areas aren't showing up for them due to bugs, and with good reason. The Outriders servers took a beating over its launch weekend, with crossplay and DX12 issues. Some, including myself, are missing their HUD each time they log in, so check out my Outriders no HUD fix guide for more on that.

It's likely that how you progress is just poorly explained rather than broken, so progress through the following parts of the game to unlock each location:

Wreckage Zone: Continue the main story in Trench Town until you're prompted to travel to Corrigan's Citadel. Afterwards, speak to Jakub to reach the Wreckage Zone.

Continue the main story in Trench Town until you're prompted to travel to Corrigan's Citadel. Afterwards, speak to Jakub to reach the Wreckage Zone. Quarry: Complete the Onslaught mission in Trench Town.

Complete the Onslaught mission in Trench Town. Forest Enclave: Finish the Expedition mission in Quarry.

Finish the Expedition mission in Quarry. The Gate: Complete the Relics main quest in Ancient Ruins.

Each objective you'll be given for each location is fairly self-explanatory, but once you've done everything you'll get a shiny new legendary to add to your collection. But you've worked hard, so don't leave it at that: Be sure to keep your eye out for the many available chests that appear in the final area.