Our favorite webcam, the Logitech C920 HD Pro, is just $49.15 at Walmart

If you’d like the world to see your face in glorious HD, we have good news: our favorite webcam, the Logitech C920 HD Pro, is drastically reduced on Walmart. It’s going for $49.15 at the moment, saving you $50 overall from its $99.99 price tag. If you’re in the UK, Amazon’s also selling the C920 HD Pro for less: it’s £54.99 right now. That saves you £39. Considering the camera’s 1080p resolution, dual microphones, and 720p video capture for streaming, that’s a bargain.

As we said in our guide to the best webcams , “most readers can stop here. Unless you're looking for specific features in a webcam, then there is no better value than the Logitech C920. Its sharp 1080p images, paired with a wide field of view and great autofocus, makes it a fantastic choice for video conferencing. Lowlight performance is great as well; the noise level didn't shoot through the roof when I turned off a few lights.”

