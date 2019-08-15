One of our top G-Sync panels, the AOC Agon 35" curved monitor, is at its lowest ever UK price

Fan of a curved screen? Prefer a 1440p monitor for gaming? Box is currently selling the excellent AOC AGON AG352UCG6 curved gaming monitor for just £650. This appears to be its lowest ever UK price and is a saving of around £80 given what it usually goes for.

The AOC AGON AG352UCG6 is one of the best G-Sync monitors going: it offers the sweet-spot of 1440p on an 1800R curved VMA panel that can refresh to the decent tune of 120Hz—boosted by the benefit of being G-Sync enabled. Elsewhere it offers a solid, if not blinding, 4ms response time but given the overall package you get here—throw in good connectivity, extra speakers and screen features like flicker reduction and blue light modes—then it is an all round excellent model that's very much worth your time.

The true saving is hard to measure precisely due to its changing price tag—as with most things PC gaming. However, it's only been cheaper once on Amazon, and otherwise retails in most stores for £730, with pretty minimal fluctuation in 2019. Therefore the 'real terms' savings are likely the best part of a hundred quid. Generally, this monitor at this price is good value and one I highly recommend you consider.

The AOC AGON AG352UCG6 is definitely one of the best G-Sync monitors you can get, but it also stacks up pretty well against the top models generally when it comes to the best gaming monitors too. If you're thinking and desires are even grander then also check out the best 4K monitors for gaming as well.

