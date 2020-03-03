One of our favourite mechanical keyboards is on sale for £140

If you're fed up with your old membrane keyboard and thinking of upgrading to mechanical, you could do a lot worse than grabbing this deal on the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum. It's currently on sale for £139 on Amazon, which is considerably lower than its listed price of £185. The savings is a bit lower when taking into account Amazon's historic price but it's still a decent discount on a solid keyboard.

This particular deal applies to the models with the Cherry MX Blue and the Cherry MX Speed switches. If you're willing to pay a bit more, the option for Cherry MX Browns is there too.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum uses an anodised brushed aluminium frame and a detachable, dual-sided wrist rest. It also boasts six dedicated macro keys, dedicated media controls, and individually programmable key backlighting so you can really customise your RGB experience. And if cord clutter is an issue, there is the cable management system built into the underside of the deck.

This particular keyboard ranks at number four on our list of the best mechanical keyboards but if you're still unsure or want to look at more options before making a final decision, our guide to the best gaming keyboards may help you out. Alternatively, one of the best wireless keyboards may be another option.