One of our favorite wireless gaming mice just got a 16K sensor upgrade

We have had nothing but high praise for Logitech's G903—Wes once said it was the best mouse he ever put his hand on, which contributed to it being our pick for mouse of the year in 2017. Two years later, it's still an excellent rodent. It's also now been upgraded with Logitech's flagship Hero 16K sensor.

It is one of three gaming mice that Logitech is retrofitting with its Hero (high efficiency rated optical) 16K sensor, the other two being the G703 Lightspeed and G403.

This is not a step backwards, or at least it shouldn't be. Logitech debuted its proprietary Hero sensor a few years ago, then gave it a 16K upgrade with last year's release of the Logitech G Pro Wireless, the best wireless gaming mouse around. As the name implies, the top range of the Hero 16K sensor is 16,000 dpi. More importantly, it does not use any smoothing or acceleration between its full range of 100-16,000 dpi.

"Since its introduction, our exclusive Hero sensor has been a breakthrough in sensor technology, and people love it," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "Rolling this out across more of our gaming mice just made sense, and we’re excited to offer more gamers the accuracy and battery life needed to perform at their best."

Another benefit of the Hero 16K sensor is that it is more power efficient than the previous version. That translates to a rated battery life of up to 140 hours for the G903, or 180 hours with the lighting turned off.

The G903 is an ambidextrous mouse with 11 programmable buttons, including two on each side of the rodent. The version with the upgraded sensor is available to preorder now for $149.99.

Logitech's G703 is also a wireless mouse. It is form-fitted for right-handed gamers, has 6 programmable buttons, and is rated to last for up to 35 hours per charge, or 60 hours with the lighting disabled. It's available to preorder for $99.99.

Finally, the G403 is essentially a wired version of the G703. It has the same shape and button arrangement, and of course the same Hero 16K sensor. The G403 is available to preorder for $69.99.