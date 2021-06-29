Old-school RPG Legend of Mana is getting an anime adaptation

Square Enix has announced that an anime adaptation of Legend of Mana is in the works.

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal is being produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Graphinica Inc and Yokohama Animation Lab—the latter two have recently collaborated on the opening cinematic for the Legend of Mana remaster. The announcement was made during a livestream celebrating 30 years of the Mana series.

"When the animation project was first pitched to me, the remastering of "Legend of Mana" was not even in discussion," a message from series producer Masaru Oyamada read. "I initially attended the meeting without deep thoughts, but when Mr. Yawata from Warner Bros. Japan passionately pitched the "Legend of Mana" animation project (with so much love), I realized I need to created the game as soon as I can. So rumour has it, that's how the HD remaster project began. Fans of the "Legend of Mana", please be assured. The people involved in the project still have the love for the series just the same as back then."

While the TV series is due to air worldwide, no details on where or when it will happen have been announced yet. If you're looking to get your Legend of Mana fix in the meantime, an HD remaster of the 1999 game landed on Steam last week.