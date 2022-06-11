Oddada is a minimalist music game where you make songs with buildings

Audio player loading…

There's nothing quite like sculpting your own picturesque village in minimalist building games like Townscaper (opens in new tab), especially when they have those satisfying little sounds as you lay down another house or build a bit of pathway. But Oddada, from the developers Sven Ahlgrimm & Mathilde Hoffmann, seems to combine both.

The game is officially known as a "roguelite music builder" where you take your toy train on a journey through six random Polytopia-style realms, collecting structures that play specific sounds, before bringing it altogether to create some music of your own. As you build your library of playthroughs and songs, you'll be able to turn them into cassettes that you can listen to as you continue to play the game.

"ODDADA has no obstacles, puzzles or real challenges," says the Steam page. "It is also not a perfect instrument. It is a game, that makes music making playful, easy and wonderous."

As someone who loves a good rhythm game, especially one lets me experiment and demands almost nothing from me, I'm excited to play around with building my own little minimal, musical towns.

Though there's no release date, you can find Oddada on Steam (opens in new tab), and even listen to some of the tracks created in the game on the official website (opens in new tab) if your curiosity is piqued.