Oculus Quest is finally available to order again, but it won't ship until late June

The ongoing coronavirus lockdowns have led to many types of products being hard to find: toilet paper, webcams, and even VR headsets. As it turns out, VR becomes a lot more interesting when you're stuck at home all day, and most popular headsets have been sold out for the past month. Thankfully, Oculus is once again taking orders for the Quest headset, though you'll have to wait about a month for it to ship.

Both the 64GB and 128GB models of the Oculus Quest are once again available to purchase from the company's online store, for $399 and $499, respectively. But there's a catch: Current shipping estimates are in late June, so you'll have to wait about a month for your new headset to arrive.

(Image credit: Oculus)

If you don't mind waiting, you'll almost certainly enjoy the headset. It's a completely self-contained unit that doesn't require a gaming PC, with no annoying cables to trip over. You can still connect the Quest to your PC though, using either the official $79 high-bandwidth link cable (which you can add to your order at checkout) or some USB 2.0 cables.

If you're on the fence, be sure to check out our review of the Oculus Quest, where we have the headset at a 91/100 for its impressive PC-less performance and excellent design.