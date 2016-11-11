Obsidian's RPG Tyranny offers "daily rewards" for connecting to your Paradox account

Obsidian's "evil conquers the world" fantasy RPG Tyranny came out yesterday, and it's really very good. Maybe not quite a classic, as we said in our review, but still well worth the time of any fan of the genre. And if you're playing it, here's something you might not know, but probably should: You can earn "daily rewards," in the form of randomly-distributed consumables, just for playing while connected to a Paradox account.

"You will receive one daily reward for playing logged in to a Paradox account on consecutive days," the release FAQ states. Those rewards include:

Healing Potion (Fine) - 50% HP Healing Potion (Superior) - 100% HP

Potion of Revival - brings a fallen party member back from KO

Cairn's Leaf - +4 Armor, +20% Endurance defense

Oldwater - +10 Arcane Armor, +20% Magic defense

Potion of Elemental Barrier - +10 Shock/Fire/Frost Armor, +50 Defense vs. Paralyzed/Burning/Frozen

Dire Remedy - 120-pt Stasis Shield, +4% Max Health

Potion of Heroes - +2 to all Attributes

Scarlet Poison - Poisons enemies on Crit

Fatiguing Toxin - Weakens enemies on Crit

Potion of Invisibility

Skycap - +10 Lore, +10 Magic Skills, +4 Wits

"Free stuff" seems like the sort of thing that would be prominently noted somewhere, but I don't see any mention of it on the Steam page, and it also appears to have caught the PC Gaming subreddit by surprise. The response among Redditors isn't entirely enthusiastic, either. Paradox accounts are free and therefore so are the rewards, but some players have expressed concerns that the extra consumables will throw the game out of balance—or worse, that they're just being softened up for a future in which these extras become non-optional, and non-free.

Personally, though, I'm inclined to think that Reddit user princessprity has the right approach. If you don't like it, "Just don't take advantage of it. Boom, fixed."

The Tyranny launch trailer, since I don't think we've looked at it yet, is below.