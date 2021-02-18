NZXT to begin shipping more permanent H1 PC case fire hazard fix this month

NZXT has begun shipping updated PCIe riser assemblies out to H1 case owners, which should put an end to the tiny case's fire safety issue once and for all.

"We stepped up some resources and have begun the process of getting updated PCIe riser cable assemblies out earlier than we expected," the NZXT safety issue blog says. "We will start shipping them out in late February to customers who have requested them."

Over on the NZXT blog, the company says you should fill out this form to request a repair kit , although it's not entirely clear whether that will be the new riser assembly or nylon screw repair kit, as the company will also continue to send the latter to customer that have requested one.

The new riser assembly is the preferable option as it is intended to fix the root cause of the issue: a screw sitting too close to a power pin. If left unfixed, this poses the risk of catching fire. NZXT says that less than 10 instances of this happening have been noted but that could increase if left as is.

The nylon screws will also prevent this from presenting a fire risk, but concerns were previously raised over somebody removing these screws and replacing them with metal ones, unknowingly placing themselves at risk.

There are roughly 32,000 H1 cases in the US alone, all of which require some form of repair. If that includes one you own, you can get in touch with NZXT at the following details:

Phone: 1-888-965-5520 (Mon – Fri, 8am – 6pm PST)

Email: h1support@nzxt.com

NZXT has also said it will begin shipping new cases (which are temporarily on hold) with the new update riser assembly, so once sales start back up we're hoping for the H1's saga of problems to be over once and for all. Besides its glaring fault, it's a great small-form factor case, so it'd be a shame to see it disappear entirely.