Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 will be available to purchase on October 17

Nvidia has already launched its GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, both of which are available to purchase (the former more widely available than the latter). The GeForce RTX 2070 will join them in just over three weeks from today, on October 17, the company announced on its Nvidia GeForce Twitter account.

Beautiful any way you look at it. The GeForce RTX 2070 will be available on October 17th. #GraphicsReinventedShop starting at $499 ($599 Founders Edition) → https://t.co/ammFWibyFy pic.twitter.com/IsScoXm5rZSeptember 25, 2018

In the tweet, Nvidia reiterated that the GeForce RTX 2070 will start at $499 for models based on its reference design, and $599 for the Founders Edition. It remains to be seen if Nvidia's hardware partners will adopt both price points initially, or trend toward Founders Edition pricing, as they've mostly done with the GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti models so far.

For the reference specs, Nvidia lists the GeForce RTX 2070 as having a 1,410MHz base clock and 1,620MHz boost clock. The Founders Edition gets a 90MHz overclock to on the boost clock, and of course a revamped cooling solution that replaces the blower-style cooler that was used on the previous generation of Founders Edition cards.

