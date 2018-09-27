Nvidia rolls out its second set of GPU drivers supporting Geforce RTX cards

Nvidia has begun pushing out its second public GPU driver release supporting its recently launched GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, version 411.70.

It's not entirely clear what this new driver package offers above and beyond the 411.63 driver set that was released last week. The URL for the 411.70 release notes (PDF) brings up the 411.63 release notes, and while there is an accompanying blog post, it mentions "Game Ready" optimizations for the exact same games as before—Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4, and FIFA 19.

Over on the GeForce forums, one of Nvidia's customer care agents said the new release notes will be uploaded "shortly when they are completed." We assume the new driver package introduces some additional bug fixes, though we'll update this article with any new information once the new release notes are uploaded.

In the meantime, you can install the 411.70 driver release through GeForce Experience, or head to Nvidia's website to manually download and install.

UPDATE

The correct release notes have been uploaded to Nvidia's website. It appears the incremental GPU driver update is mostly focused on fixing a few bugs affecting Turing and GeForce RTX in general. They include the following:

[Turing GPU][Photoshop CC]: Corruption occurs in the application after increasing the image size.

[GeForce RTX 2080[PUBG]: Flickering occurs in the game.

[GeForce RTX 2080 Ti]: Video decoding performance has decreased.

While not listed in the release notes, TechPowerUp found that the new driver reduces idle power consumption on both the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080, compared to the previous driver release.