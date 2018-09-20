Nvidia’s 411.63 GPU driver release adds support for GeForce RTX graphics cards

Nvidia is pushing out an updated driver package that adds support for its newly minted GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 2080 graphic cards, two of the best graphics cards currently available.

The driver release, version 411.63, is an incremental bump over the 411.51 driver release that Nvidia provided to us and other reviewers for testing. If you pre-ordered one of the new cards, or plan to pick one up, this is the GPU driver you'll need to take full advantage of your new hardware. Among other things, it adds support for Nvidia's RTX technology, and by extension Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API.

Interestingly, Nvidia doesn't list support for its GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. That's probably because it isn't available yet—the GeForce RTX 2070 launches sometime next month.

Beyond ray tracing support, this is a "Game Ready" release that is optimized for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4, and FIFA 19. In addition, Nvidia stomped out a handful of bugs. They include the following:

Using power monitoring in GPU monitor tools causes micro stutter.

[Monster Hunter World]: Low frame rate in the game.

[Tom Clancy's The Division]: Graphics corruption occurs when using Nvidia Gameworks settings.

[Call of duty WW II ][1x3 Surround]: The center Surround display renders black screen.

[Planetside 2][G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with the game.

[ARCHICAD][OpenGL]: The OpenGL driver crashes the application.

[GeForce GTX 1080Ti]: Random DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips.

[YouTube][Mosaic with Sync]: Secondary GPU doesn't render video content on fullscreen YouTube video.

To be clear, you don't have to own a GeForce RTX card to install these drivers, they support Pascal and older cards down to the GeForce GT 630 (Kepler).

As always, you can grab the new driver release through Nvidia's GeForce Experience software. Otherwise, you can fetch the release from Nvidia's website to install manually.