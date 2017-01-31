Popular

Grab For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildands free with GTX 1080 or 1070 purchase

By

Upgrade your hardware and beef up your game library at the same time.

January is often a tough month money-wise, but if you're planning to splash out on a new graphics card any time soon you might serve to net yourself a free copy of For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildlands. 

Should you fancy picking up GeForce GTX 1080 or 1070, or a system or laptop from Nvidia with one of those GPUs, the 'Prepare for Battle' bundle (double check your seller of choice is a participating outlet) will grant you a download/pre-order code for either of Ubisoft's incoming games—the former of which is due February 14, with the latter set to land on March 7.

Online hack-and-slasher For Honor inadvertently revealed its forthcoming open beta dates yesterday, and dropped the following duo of trailers earlier this month: 

Ghost Recon Wildlands, on the other hand, announced its closed beta will run this week, and launched this character loadout, customisation, and co-op tactics video: 

"Each game supports a number of NVIDIA GameWorks effects and technologies, in addition to being fully compatible with GeForce Experience’s Share, GameStream and Optimal Playable Settings features," reads a statement on the Nvidia site

To make things as easy as possible, Nvidia is also debuting a new way to redeem codes through its GeForce Experience software. If any of the above piques your interest, more information can be found in this direction.

See comments