Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti rumor points to a February 15 launch

Update: The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GeForce GTX 1660 reviews are now live, if you want to see how the cards stack up with real-world benchmarks.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX products are the best graphics cards on the market right now, in terms of performance and features. They're also relatively expensive. If you don't care about real-time ray tracing at the moment, you'll be happy to know that Nvidia might release more GTX cards at friendlier price points.

How friendly? According to HardOCP's sources, the rumored GeForce GTX 1660 Ti that we wrote about last week will debut on February 15 for $279 (MSRP). There will also be a non-Ti version available in March for $229, along with a GeForce GTX 1650 that same month for $179.

The sources didn't provide any detailed specs to HardOCP (or at least none that the site is reporting), though according to the previous rumor, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will feature a TU116 GPU with 1,536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus. For reference, a GeForce RTX 2060 features 1,920 CUDA cores, along with the same memory configuration.

Presumably the whole point of the new GTX cards is to give buyers more affordable options, if they are willing to forego real-time ray tracing support and possibly DLSS.

Interestingly, HardOCP says Nvidia will continue to supply its existing GeForce GTX 1050 Ti to retailers. That card debuted two years ago for $139, though it generally goes for $169 to $189 currently. Apparently Nvidia will cut the price to keep it competitive, since the GeForce GTX 1650 is said to occupy the $179 price point.

Bear in mind that none of this is confirmed. In addition, HardOCP says "the exact launch prices are still in flux," so we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out.