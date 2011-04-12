No Time to Explain needs your money and map making skills

No Time to Explain is a new kickstarter project started by two indie developers. It's a game about saving your future self as he's dragged off to goodness knows where by giant crabs, pterodactyl planes, flying sharks, and more. Thanks in large part to the trailer above, the project has already received enormous attention on Reddit . With 44 days to go. more than $4000 dollars has been raised. The team are more than halfway towards hitting their target already.

Aside from the trailer, part of the success of No Time to Explain's fund-raising effort is down to their interesting donation rewards system. Pledging $5 or more will get you a copy of the game at launch, but pledging more than $25 will get you access to the level editor and the beta, with a chance that the levels you make will end up in the final game. Of all the donation options, this has raised the most money so far. Getting people to donate for the opportunity to add levels to your game? That's both devious and inspired. Indie devs take note.

Update: No Time to Explain has now reached its funding goal of $7000. That was insanely fast.