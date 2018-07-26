No Man's Sky Next patched to fix corrupted save issues

No Man's Sky has enjoyed a wave of positive Steam reviews following this week's NEXT update. But a number of PC players have had issues with game-breaking bugs tied to what appears to be corrupted save files. Patch 1.51 was released today to address the corrupted save issue. There are also fixes for bugs that were causing crashes plus some other small tweaks and improvements, including the ability construct Frigate Terminals in Creative Mode, which was absent.
See the complete patch notes below. These were tested on the No Man's Sky experimental server, so those experiencing the corrupted save issues will hopefully find this solves their problem. Players can also submit bug reports here.
- Fixed an issue where players who saved after partially repairing some items of technology would be unable to load that savegame. Please note that if the game has not been resaved, then progress has not been lost and will be recovered.
- Fixed a crash caused by memory corruption
- Fixed a crash in the animation system
- Fixed a crash when saving on a freighter
- Fixed a crash when fleet expeditions end without their capital ship present
- Fixed a number of memory leaks
- Fixed an issue where warping in multiplayer could cause players to spawn on a planet rather than in space
- Fixed an issue where freighter bases would be in the wrong position
- Fixed an issue where the build menu could crash if there was nothing available to build
- Fixed an issue where players would be unable to warp during the antimatter stage of the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the mission destination would be incorrectly reported as in another system at the Hermetic Seal phase of the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where upgrade modules installed in the main Exosuit inventory would not be saved correctly.
- Fixed an issue where portable refiners placed near each other would share inventories
- Fixed an issue where the cockpit of some ships would continually open and close
- Fixed an issue where new controls were missing from the controls page
- Fixed a crash in creature routines
- Fixed a crash when multiple players put ammunition into a refiner
- Fix for occasional crash when receiving mission rewards
- Fix for crash when adjusting anisotropic filtering settings in the graphics options menu
- Fix for potential crash in geometry streaming
- Improvements to texture caching for AMD GPUs
- Fixed an issue where some players still had physical nanites in their inventory that could not be spent at vendors
- Granted players nanites when they dismantle their Obsolete Technology – spend nanites on new upgrades in Space Stations
- Added a tutorial mission to guide players through the restoration of their old base
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to build Frigate Terminals in Creative Mode
- Fixed an issue where S-Class ships changed appearance
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to build the Base Cache on their freighter to retrieve compensation for the loss of their freighter base
- Fixed an issue where some Exosuit technology was not converted to Obsolete Technology. Please note this does not apply retroactively to save games that have already been upgraded.
- Improved the mapping of old substances to new substances during the save upgrade. Please note this does not apply retroactively to save games that have already been upgraded.