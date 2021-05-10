Nier: Automata texture overhaul mod is finally complete after four years

After four years, an ambitious Nier: Automata texture pack that promised to make the game look a bit less blurry is finally complete.

GPUnity's modestly-named HD Texture Pack isn't the most ambitious texture overhaul, and won't dramatically reimagine the look of Yoko Taro's android nightmare. Rather, the pack aims to tidy up the game's base textures, which the modder felt could be somewhat inconsistent and blurry.

"Nier: Automata is one of my favourite games," GPUnity wrote on Steam. "Unfortunately, it suffers from some blurry textures that hurt the presentation. My goal is to provide a natural restoration to the low-res textures, maintaining the intended look."

To that end, the pack "fixes" over 300 low-resolution textures, from floor tiles and containers to 2B's gothic outfits. Even the game's UI has been sharpened up with cleaner fonts. The mod works with both the Steam and Windows Store versions of Automata, though will require a prerequisite Fix Automata Resolution to enable texture injection.

GPUnity's mod has been in the works since around Automata's launch in 2017. Now that it's done, he'll be returning to a more timely project—namely, updating the textures in 2009's Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Thanks, VG247.