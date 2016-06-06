New Yooka-Laylee trailer heralds E3 debut

Playtonic will be at this year's E3 showing off Yooka-Laylee, its crowdfunded '90s platforming revival. The latest trailer has 'Rare' written all over it, transitioning from tropical levels to ice worlds to '90s VR cyberscapes. E3 2016 feels like a good time to indulge your guilty love of collectibles.

We have an updated release window too. Yooka-Laylee will be out 'Q1 2017', which isn't too far off Playtonic's Kickstarter estimate of October 2016.

"After long consideration and knowing through dialogue with our backers that they value quality and polish above all," Playtonic writes in a Kickstarter update, "we’ve made the difficult decision to lock the release of Yooka-Laylee to Q1 2017."

I doubt it'll hear too many complaints.