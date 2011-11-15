New Minecraft documentary trailer sneak peek—watch Notch code exploding arrows

http://youtu.be/YxH_gmh6euE

Submitted for your delight, an exclusive clip of 2 Player Productions' documentary Minecraft: The Story of Mojang. We're thrilled to share this with you as a part of our special Minecraft episode of PC Gamer Digital , which hit Steam moments ago.

It's really something to see Notch pick Minecraft apart in realtime. It's like seeing the game face-up on a surgeon's table, code exposed through a gaping chest cavity, as the kindest Swede in the world sifts its guts and tries to find a place to fit an organ that spews exploding arrows.

Look forward to the full film in Summer 2012. Follow its progress at 2playerproductions.com or by following the talented team on Twitter .