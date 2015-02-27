New GTA 5 PC screenshots show "detail and refinements"

Damnit Rockstar, you massive tease. First you shunt GTA 5 even further from our hands, and then you release new screenshots of the PC version—showing Los Santos at the best its ever looked.

"Here's a brand new collection of screens showcasing some of the detail and refinements that PC players can expect in Grand Theft Auto V," writes the Rockstar blog. I'll say again: massive tease.

Ah well, what can be done? Well, if you've got GTA 4, you can always try modding it into GTA 5. Alternatively, find solace in our picks for games to play while you wait for GTA 5's release.

Grand Theft Auto V will be released on April 14. Unless it's delayed again.