New Far Cry 5 gameplay trailer shows guns, planes, and dogs for hire

At Ubisoft's E3 press conference, executive producer Dan Hay described the situation in Far Cry 5, in which the player is trapped deep inside cult territory with no roads to freedom and no cellphone service. "People are fucking scared," is how Hay delicately put it. Luckily, you can hire some help, as the gameplay trailer above demonstrates.

Grace Armstrong, a sniper for hire, takes a position on a water tower (which looks suspiciously like it may be Far Cry 5's version of the ubiquitous climbable towers). There's also an appearance by Nick Rye, a pilot, and Boomer, a dog for hire who can both kill enemies and retrieve their weapons for you. What a good boy.

You can also take a look at a short trailer called Amazing Grace below, which was also showing at the conference. Far Cry 5 is coming February 27, 2018.