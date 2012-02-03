Natural Selection 2 trailer shows "gorilla" alien and jetpacks, is awesome

Natural Selection 2 has evolved with the addition of a massive "Gorilla" patch to the beta. The update adds the fifth and final playable alien creature, The Gorilla, an enormous ape-like alien that looks a bit like a Triceratops. Alien players will be able to "toss marines with his Gore attack, smash structures and Stomp on the ground, sending a shockwave that disables marine structures for 5 seconds."

According to the BBC , the best way to survive a giant ape attack is to "stay calm, try not to scream and avoid running away." Not especially useful for the marines who have to fight the new alien, but they get a new toy to help them get the hell away: jetpacks. The update also adds a new map and makes a ton of bug fixes. Grab the full patch list from the Gorilla release notes .

You pre-order Natural Selection 2 to get access to the ongoing Steam beta. There's no release date, but it's looking great. You can find out more about the FPS/RTS hybrid on the Natural Selection 2 site. Meanwhile, have a look at these new screens for a closer look at NS2's newest monster.