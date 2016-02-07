N++ is coming to Steam

One of the best platformers of 2015 (and if you ask me, ever) is coming to Steam. Previously a PS4 exclusive, N++ is currently being ported for PC, though it might be a while before it releases. The news comes via Metanet Software co-founder Raigan Burns, who made the announcement on NeoGAF.

"The good news: we've found a new programmer, and they've been working on porting N++ to Steam for the past month or so," Burns wrote. "There are still a few more months of work – we want to add all of the planned post-launch-update stuff that got put on hold when our team imploded – but we will definitely be bringing N++ to Steam. We're still looking at other platforms too."

N++ is the follow-up to N+, which was a follow-up to the Flash-based N. N++ is a huge offering: in addition to hundreds of single-player and cooperative levels, there's a slick level editor which will benefit from the PC's mouse-and-keyboard arrangement. I bought a PS4 just to play this game, but I'll be getting it again when it hits PC. If you're a fan of reflex-driven platformers it's pretty much the best game out there, for mine.

N++ for PC has always been on the cards. Metanet's Mare Sheppard said last year that if the game sold well on PS4 they'd port it, though the Sony exclusivity was due to that company partially funding it. "[If] N++ PS4 sells well, we really hope to be able to bring it to PC/Mac/Linux. And ideally Vita as well," she wrote.

"But because we're such a small team (3 people) with such limited resources (time and money), we have no choice: we have to see how it does on PS4 before we know if we can bring it to more platforms. So fingers crossed it sells well and we can afford to port! That's the goal."